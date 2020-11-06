Tipperary Ladies Football team to play Monaghan named

Manager Shane Ronayne has made one change from last week’s team as Maria Curley replaces Orla O’Dwyer at wing back.

Lauren Fitzpatrick is in goals with a full-back line of Carrie Davey, Lucy Spillane and Emma Cronin.

Captain Samantha Lambert and Ellen Moore join Maria Curley in the half back line while Aisling McCarthy and Anna Rose Kennedy pair up in midfield.

Centre forward is Emma Morrissey and she has Caitlin Kennedy and Laura Dillon either side of her.

Aishling Moloney scored 1-10 against Galway last week and she’s joined again by Ava Fennessy and Roisin Howard in the full forward line.

Throw-in in Parnell Park is at 7.30pm Friday evening.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tipp Goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick says they have moved on from last week’s result when they lost by a single point.

“Well we can’t dwell on it – we took our disappointment into training this week and we’ve worked on things we needed to work on.”

“We’re now fully focused on the game against Monaghan – we’re going out hoping to get our first Senior win. We know Monaghan are going to be a very strong team but I do think we’ve worked hard this week and hopefully it’s paid off.”