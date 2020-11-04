Tipp take confidence from performance against Galway

Tipperary need to beat Monaghan next Friday night to have any chance of progressing to the All Ireland ladies football semi-final.

Their agonising 1 point loss to Galway in their opening Group game means even a win might not be enough as the Premier ladies would still need Monaghan to go on to beat Galway.

Tipp were intermediate champions last year and manager Shane Ronayne says pushing Galway so close last weekend will be a confidence boost.

“The girls were in great shape and they surely realise now that they belong at the top table of ladies football.”

“They’re in the top 7 or 8 teams in the country and that is fantastic for them for such a young team. They’ve got so much talent in the group I think going forward for the next couple of years they can be challenging for the big honours.”