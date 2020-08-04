Tipp star signs for West Coast Eagles

Cahir and Tipperary footballer Aisling McCarthy has signed a two-year AFL contract with the West Coast Eagles.

The Perth side have traded for the 24-year-old from the Melbourne-based Western Bulldogs, becoming the first non-Australian to switch AFLW clubs.

She’s to join up with her new side following the conclusion of Tipperary’s All Ireland Ladies Football Championship campaign.

McCarthy will be joined by Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly, who have also extended their contracts with the Eagles until 2022.