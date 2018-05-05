Tipp put finishing touches to League final preparations

It’s the eve of the Ladies National Football League Division 2 final – in which Tipp take on Cavan.

Preparations have been going well for Shane Ronayne’s side, following their win over Armagh in the semi final two weeks ago.

Nerves could be a key factor in the game – but the Premier are no strangers to finals – having won the league last year, and following it up with the Munster and All Ireland Intermediate titles.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says everyone’s build up to the game is different.

Throw-in in Parnell Park tomorrow is at 2pm, and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.