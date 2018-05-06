Tipp promoted to Division 1

Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers have made it back to back promotions with victory in the Division 2 final this afternoon.

It was an epic battle in Parnell Park with the sides level on numerous occasions throughout the game.

At the end the Premier County had just a point to spare with Cavan denied a penalty claim in the dying minutes.

Having won Division 3 last year Tipp can now look forward to playing in the top flight of the league next season.

Lena Ryan was at the game for Tipp FM Sport.

There was no joy for Tipp in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final this afternoon.

They travelled to Ballyagran in Limerick but had to give best to a strong Cork outfit.

The final score Cork 1-19 Tipperary 0-2