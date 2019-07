Tipp ladies have recorded another win in group 2 of the All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Having trailed by a point at the interval the Premier pulled clear in the second half to record an 8 point victory over Wicklow.

Tipperary 4-17 Wicklow 3-12 the final score in Dunlavin.

Having already beaten Meath and Longford in the group the Premier County now turn their attention to the quarter-finals where they meet Clare next weekend.