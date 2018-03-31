Tipp Ladies side named ahead of Clare clash

Tipperary have named a strong side ahead of their Round 7 Division 2 league clash against Clare this afternoon.

Kate Davey is flanked by Roisin Howard and Aishling Maloney on the full forward line.

On the half forward line its Niamh Lonergan, Orla O Dwyer and Shauna Quirke.

Jennifer Grant and Laura Dillion make up the midfield pairing, Captain Samatha Lambert is flanked by Caoime Condon and Brid Condon on the half back line

Emma Buckley, Maria Curley and Siobhan Condon make up the backs with Lauran Fitzpatrick between the posts e.

Tipp boast a 100 per cent record in the second tier but the Banner, with only one win so far in the league, could provide a tough test.

The game throws in at 2pm