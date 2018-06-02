Tipp ladies lose out in Munster semi final

Tipp ladies have been beaten by Cork in the Munster semi final in Ardfinnan this afternoon.
The rebels led Tipperary 2-06 to 1-05 at half time in the Munster Championship semi final in Ardfinnan.
An early Cork goal through Bríd O’Sullivan from a defensive error put Tipp on the back foot – but but Tipp ladies rallied and scored a goal at the opposite end of the field thanks to Aishling Moloney.
Cork’s second goal came from a Hannah Looney penalty – and two late second half Finn Frees before the interval put 4 between the teams at half time.
The rebels came out all guns blazing in the second half and extended their lead – it was midway through the half when Tipp registered a score.
It finished Cork 2-12, Tipperary 1-10 – a five point margin.
Tipp Captain Samantha Lambert gave her reaction after the final whistle