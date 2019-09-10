Tipp ladies looking forward to Croke Park date

Tipperary Ladies football captain Samantha Lambert says it’s wonderful to be heading back to Croke Park to play in another All Ireland final.

This Sunday Tipp take on Meath at GAA headquarters in the All Ireland Intermediate football final with Tipp having previously secured the title in 2017.

The Premier go into this final off the back of a successful year to date having seen off Sligo in the All Ireland semi final to set up a date with the Royals next Sunday.

Ardfinnan star Sam Lambert told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it’s fabulous to back on the brink of history.