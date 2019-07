Tipp ladies footballers have a short turnaround ahead of their clash against Wicklow.

The Premier had a comprehensive win over Longford in Tipperary yesterday – 7-22 to 2-4.

They’re away to the Garden County next weekend, hoping to continue on to the quarter final’s against Clare on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Speaking after the game yesterday Tipp manager Shane Roynane says Tipp will continue to develop their game.