Tipperary are through to the Division 2 Ladies Football League final.

The Premier overturned a 6 point deficit at half time to see off Armagh by a single point.

It ended 3-10 to 4-6 in Kinnegad with the player of the match award going to Caoimhe Condon of the Brian Borus club.

Paidi Everard was there for Tipp FM Sport.

Cavan beat Waterford in the other semi final – the final between Tipp and Cavan will be on May 6th.