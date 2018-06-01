Tipp ladies footballers all set for Munster semi-final

The Tipp ladies know they’ll be up against it tomorrow afternoon when they meet Cork in the semi final of the Munster senior football championship.

The rebels make for formidable opponents, having been victorious in 11 of the last 13 All Ireland finals.

The Rebels will also be well used to the pressure of the senior championship – while Tipperary are just into the senior grade, having won the intermediate title last year.

Captain Samantha Lambert says winning the tough Division 2 League final has set them up well.