The Tipp ladies are hoping to keep their winning streak going in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship this afternoon.

They take on Wicklow in Dunlavin at 1pm.

With 2 wins from 2 the Premier are expecting to take victory, with a quarter final against Clare up next weekend.

Meanwhile the quarter final line-up of the Ladies Senior Football Championship will be decided later.

Kerry take on Westmeath at 2pm in their final group game.