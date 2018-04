It’s been confirmed that the Tipperary ladies football team will face Armagh in the semi final of Division 2 of the National Football League on Sunday April 22nd.

The game is fixed for 1pm in Kinnegad, and will be followed by the other Division 2 semi final between Waterford and Cavan at 3pm

Shane Ronayne’s side have already beaten Armagh this season, and will head into the game as favourites to book their spot in the final.