Tipp will get to test themselves against the best this season as they compete in Division 1 of the Ladies National Football League.

It’s a big step up for Shane Ronayne’s charges who are now in the senior ranks.

They face Dublin in the opening round this weekend – however Tipp All Star Aisling Moloney says games like this will improve the team.

Sunday’s game throws in at 1 o’clock at the Ballyboden St Enda’s Ground in Dublin.