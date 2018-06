Tipp Ladies footballers are hopeful that they can come out with a win against Cork this afternoon.

A win in Division 2 of the League, against a physically strong and fit Cavan side has set them up well for the clash, according to their captain.

The Premier go into the game having emerged victorious in the Intermediate All Ireland last year, yet they now face a strong Cork outfit.

Captain Samantha Lambert says they know what they’re up against…