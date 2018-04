Tipperary will take on Cavan in the Ladies Football National League Division 2 final next month.

Tipp overcame Armagh by a single point in yesterday’s semi-final in Kinnegad having trailed by 9 points at one stage.

Caoimhe Condon of the Brian Boru club put in a player of the match performance to help Tipp to a 3-10 to 4-6 win.

Cavan saw off the challenge of Waterford in the other semi-final and will now meet Tipp on May 6th in the final which will be played at Parnell Park.