Tipperary will hope to continue their amazing run of form when they line out against Cavan in the Ladies Football National League Division 2 final on Sunday.

Having gone through all of last season unbeaten Tipp gained promotion from Division 3.

They finally relinquished that unbeaten run against Waterford in this years league campaign.

Premier captain Samantha Lambert says its been an unbelievable run.

Sunday’s game in Parnell Park throws-in at 2pm and Tipp FM will have live updates.