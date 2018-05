Tipperary aim to make it back-to-back promotions in the Lidl Ladies National Football League this weekend.

The Premier, who won last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate title, are in the Division Two Final against Cavan at Parnell Park on Sunday.

It’s 12-months since they won the Division Three crown and captain Samantha Lambert says to get to play in Division 1 would be a huge challenge.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.