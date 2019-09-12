Tipp fans urged to make their voices heard in Croke Park

The Premier County’s Ladies Footballers take on Meath in the All Ireland Intermediate Final as part of a triple-header at GAA headquarters this weekend.

Over 50,000 spectators attending last years finals with huge crowds expected once again on Sunday.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says the mood in the Premier camp is good and is hoping that the Blue & Gold flags will fly proud in Croke Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the Ladies Football final is in association with O’Sullivans Pharmacy, Main St., Fethard.

The action gets underway at 11.45 when Louth take on Fermanagh in the Junior decider followed at 1.45 by the Intermediate final.

Dublin and Galway do battle in the Senior game at 4.