Tipperary travel to take on Waterford this evening in round two of the Munster Minor Ladies football championship.

Manager Tony Smith named his side earlier in the week and it’s backboned by Fethards Lucy Spillane at centre back with the midfield pairing Maire Creedon of Thurles Sarsfields and Niamh Martin of Sliabh na mBan sure to play key roles.

The side is captained by right corner forward Angela McGuigan also from the Slieve na mBan club.

Throw-in is at 7.30 in Dungarvan.