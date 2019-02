Following their superb win over Cork last weekend Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers head north for their next challenge.

They face a long trek to take on Donegal in Round 4 of the National League on Saturday afternoon

Donegal are unbeaten in the League campaign so far.

However Tipp will be buoyed by their win over Cork in Pairc ui Rinn.

Premier captain Samantha Lambert is relishing the challenge despite the daunting opposition.