Shane Ronayne ratified as Tipp Ladies Football Manager

Shane Ronayne has been ratified as the Tipperary Ladies Football Manager for the next 2 years.

His ratification comes after Mourneabbey, whom he also manages, qualified for a fourth All-Ireland ladies senior club final in five years on Sunday.

In 2017 Shane Ronayne guided the Premier county to three titles – starting with the Division 3 league, as well as going on to win the Munster and All-Ireland Intermediate titles, having gone unbeaten.

This year has been more turbulent for the Premier Ladies – starting the season with promotion to Division 1 from Division 2.

However, in championship, Tipperary’s stay in the senior ranks didn’t last long.

The ladies footballers held their own in each game, but were relegated back to intermediate for the 2019 season.

Shane has now been ratified by the county board for a further 2 year stint as manager.

He will be joined by his backroom team of Ed Burke, Tony Smith, Sarah Jane Burke and James O Leary during their 2 year term.