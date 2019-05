Tipp ladies are in action this afternoon in the Munster Intermediate football championship.

Having overcome Limerick very comprehensively two weeks ago, they now face a tougher task coming up against Clare.

However, with a place guaranteed in the Munster final, Tipp manager Shane Ronayne says it’s a chance to try new players.

Sean Treacy Park is the venue for the encounter, which throws in at 2pm.