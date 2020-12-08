Ronayne: Now is a good time for change

Shane Ronayne says it was his decision to step down as Tipp Ladies Football manager.

He has been at the helm for four years and feels the time is right to hand over the reins.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Shane said he has worked with a number of the Tipp players for over a decade on various teams.

“There was no animosity, no one pushed me to go.”

“A lot of people were very disappointed and a lot of people were shocked as well. They’ve made huge progress but it’s probably a good time for a change and for a fresh voice and a fresh pair of eyes to push them on a little bit more.”

“I was talking to one player today and I’ve been coaching her for 12 years and that’s a long time between school, UCC and Tipp. And there’s a number of players in that bracket.