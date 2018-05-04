Promotion in the sights of Tipp Ladies

Tipp face Cavan in the Division 2 decider of the National Ladies Football League on Sunday.

The Premier have excelled in the past two seasons – they won the Munster and All Ireland Intermediate titles last year.

They also won the Division 3 League title, and are aiming to collect the Division 2 accolade, and another promotion, this weekend.

Just the winning team goes up, while in the men’s game it’s both.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says it makes the final more exciting…

Throw in is at 2pm on Sunday, and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.