Pressure on Tipp ladies to secure winning start to Championship

Tipperary’s Senior Ladies Football Manager says their Championship opener with Galway is already a must-win tie.

Shane Ronayne’s comments come ahead of the clash at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow at 3pm, which is the first game in a three team group which also features Monaghan.

Only the top team will advance to the All-Ireland semi finals, meaning a 100 percent record is probably required.

Shane Ronayne says Galway are a “formidable outfit” and thinks they’re among the top three sides in the country.

However he’s confident of a strong start from his troops tomorrow afternoon.

“Galway are probably in the top three teams in the country at this stage – beaten All Ireland finalists last year.”

“They beat us well during the League – it’s going to be a big ask for us to win on Saturday.”

“But if the girls put their mind to it and they believe in themselves think they have a great chance because we are stronger that when we met in the League but they’re a very formidable outfit.”