Orla O’Dwyer & Brisbane Lions through to AFL semis

Tipperary footballer Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane Lions team have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s AFL.

They finished second on the table, behind the Adelaide Crows, giving them an automatic spot in the semi-finals in two weeks time.

The Lions will play the winners of Collingwood and North Melbourne in the final four.

Meanwhile, O’Dwyer’s Tipp teammate Aisling McCarthy, won’t be featuring in this year’s Finals Series.

The Cahir native’s West Coast Eagles finished in 12th place, 6 places outside the playoff spots.