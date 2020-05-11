McCarthy unsure of plans for next season

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy remains open to a third season in the women’s AFL but admits that if the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship is played later this year it’ll complicate her decision.

The 2017 All-Ireland Intermediate player of the year has impressed in her two years with the Western Bulldogs.

She returned home after they missed out on the conference finals this year and says the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the timing of new deals being agreed for 2021.

“By this time last year I would have resigned for the Bulldogs already but because of everything that’s happening at the moment they’ve pushed things back until after the end of May.”

“But at the same time they’re not even sure if that’s going to be the case at this stage because things are constantly changing and so I haven’t had any real conversations about next year at all yet.”

“And again then with the recent announcement from the GAA as well – if GAA games were to get underway in October as well that will put a spanner in the works and should championship be taking place around then it will just make it a bit more difficult decision for me than I would have thought it was going to be.”