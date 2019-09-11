McCarthy: Big performance needed on Sunday

Tipp will look to play their natural style of football and express themselves in the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies football final in Croke Park on Sunday.

That’s the view of star midfielder Aisling McCarthy who will line out for the Premier in their clash against Meath on Sunday.

The Cahir star spent a large portion of the year playing Australian Rules Football with Brisbane Lions down under but returned home for the championship campaign with Tipperary.

The dual stars dedication will be rewarded with a starting place in midfield for the All Ireland final as Tipp look to recapture the title they last secured in 2017.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson recently after training in Thurles, Aisling said it’s all about performing on the big day.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main St., Fethard.