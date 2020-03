Two Tipperary schools are in Ladies Football action this afternoon.

Our Lady’s Templemore go up against Colaiste Iognáid of Galway at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe in their All Ireland semi-final.

The Loreto Clonmel take on Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Galway at the Staker Wallace GAA grounds in Limerick.

Both games throw-in at midday.