Lambert says she knew Monaghan game would be her last for Tipp

Samantha Lambert felt the time was right to call an end to her inter-county football career.

The Ardfinnan club woman announced her retirement last week, following three All-Ireland Intermediate medals with the Premier.

The defender captained Tipp to All-Ireland glory in 2017 and 2019, capping off a successful 12-year tenure.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Lambert said she felt the time was right to retire following last season’s one-point loss to Monaghan.

“I had it in mind a small bit that it was going to be my last year but after the way the Monaghan game went I just felt after that match then it was in my head.”

“I just felt the time was right then. If any of the girls were listening in the dressing room I was very emotional after the Monaghan game. I kind of knew myself it was going to be the last time I was in the dressing room with the Blue & Gold.”