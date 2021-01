Shane Ronayne was last night confirmed as the new Waterford football manager.

The Mitchelstown native – who stepped down as Tipp Ladies Football manager last month – replaces Benji Whelan on a two-year term.

During his time with the Tipp ladies the Premier won All Ireland intermediate titles in 2017 and 2019 as well as bringing them back to senior level.

In that four year term Tipp also won promotion in 2017 and 2018 to reach Division 1 of the league.