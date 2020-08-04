Clonmel school continue efforts to have All Ireland final played

A Tipperary school is vowing to continue their efforts to be allowed play their All Ireland Senior Post Primary Ladies Football Final.

Loreto Clonmel were due to meet Moate Community School in the decider.

However the Ladies Gaelic Football Association says that in the current climate, they cannot, and will not, sanction any fixture that involves participants from separate provinces, and until the inter-county window officially opens.

Sinead Grant is part of the management team and a teacher at the Loreto.

She gave their take on things on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night.

“We all understand where the LGFA are coming from in terms of they’re trying to protect their members.”

“But from our perspective we’re looking at it that club teams have returned to training. They’re playing their contact sports; they’re training a couple of night a week.”

“They’re playing challenge matches – there’s no regulation that says any club team can’t travel outside their county or province for a challenge match. The reality of it is most clubs are having to do that because they’re not going to play challenge matches against teams they’re going to be playing in the club championship.”