Carr targeting marginal gains for Tipp

New Tipperary Ladies football manager Declan Carr says it’s a great privilege to be chosen to manage such fantastic players.

The former All Ireland winning Tipp hurling captain says this team is one with great potential that he is really looking forward to getting onto the playing fields.

The Holycross Ballycahill native is bringing in Paul Creed as coach along with Sarah Jane Darmody and Claire Lambert as selectors, with Paddy Lowry and former Tipperary hurler Colm Bonnar in charge of strength and conditioning.

The date of return to the training fields will depend on the current pandemic being brought under control but the new manager told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson that he is really looking forward to working with such committed players.

“Taking over a job where there’s nothing broken – I’m nearly sounding like I’m making excuses – is probably tougher than a team that has problems and is dysfunctional and not performing.”

“That Tipperary team has been doing very well under Shane (Ronayne) and making progress all of the time. So all I can hope to bring to it is more marginal gains and marginal improvements because Tipp are not that far away from the bigger teams in the country.”