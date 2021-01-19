Carr officially takes over as Tipp Ladies Football manager

Declan Carr has been appointed as the new Tipperary senior ladies football manager taking over the role from Shane Ronayne.

A virtual meeting of the Tipperary LGFA county board last night voted in favour of the former All Ireland winning Senior Hurling captain taking the helm.

The Holycross Ballycahill native has also managed at club level and had a spell as Tipp Under 21 hurling manager.

Declan Carr’s backroom team will include Paul Creed as coach, Sarah Jane Darmody and Clare Lambert as selectors with Paddy Lowry and Colm Bonnar working on Strength and Conditioning.