Carr expects surge of interest in Ladies Football

‘We’re only seeing the start of the explosion in popularity of Ladies Football”.

That’s according to the new manager of the Tipperary senior ladies football team Declan Carr.

In 2019, 56000 people attended the Ladies Football final in Croke Park, just 1000 less than the 2019 women’s World Cup final.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson, Carr believes interest in the sport will continue to grow in the coming years.

“I think it’s massive and I think you’re only seeing the start of the explosion.”

“I think it’s more attractive for young girls to play because they get on the ball a lot more – in Gaelic you get the ball in your hand 5 or 6 times so its more exciting for the younger players. And I think that’s what’s going to lead to its development.”

“It’s a sport that’s attractive to play so I’ll be very surprised if in 3 or 4 years if it’s not one of the most followed sports in the country.”