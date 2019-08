Both of Tipp’s ladies teams are in action this weekend.

The intermediate footballers go up against Sligo in their All Ireland semi final.

That game is pencilled in for Nowlan Park in Kilkenny at 3pm.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says Sligo will be a strong physical team…

On Saturday the senior camogie team face into an All Ireland semi final against Kilkenny in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 5:30.

We’ll have live coverage here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.