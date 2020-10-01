Cahir and Thurles Sarsfields in Munster club action

There’s another busy weekend of action of Ladies Football action ahead.

The Munster senior club fixture between Tipp champions Cahir and Banner from Clare is set for tomorrow night.

Throw-in is at 8.30 in Kilmihil.

While on Sunday it’s the turn of Thurles Sarsfield’s and Erin’s Owen of Ballyduff in Waterford in the Intermediate Championship at 2.30 in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time this week, former Tipperary intercounty manager Tony Smith said this year’s club campaign has thrown up some serious competition for County panel places.

“Even in the Championship as a whole we saw some players out there that haven’t been involved with County squads but unfortunately because of the short space of time that’s available for the All Ireland Championship this year its not going to be possible to bring in an awful lot of those players.”

“But certainly there are players out there going forward that should be coming into the Tipp Senior panel.