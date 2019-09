Aherlow are the County Senior Ladies Football champions.

They had just a point to spare over Brian Boru’s in yesterdays final in Templetuohy.

1-14 to 2-10 the final score.

Galtee Rovers win the Junior Final beating Moycarkey 4-12 to 4-9 while the intermediate title went to Templemore as they had two points to spare over Thurles Sarsfields.