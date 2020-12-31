Kennedy says split-season should solve fixture problems

The new county board chairman is welcoming the split season in the GAA.

Next year the inter-county season will be played up until July while club action gets underway after that in the second half of the year.

Joe Kennedy previously served as vice-chairman and was also a member of the CCC.

Speaking to Tipp FM Joe said he believes the split season will solve some headaches surrounding fixtures.

“I personally welcome the split-season because like anyone who sat as chair of the CCC will know is one of the big problems you have is trying to get some of the competitions run off.”

Both the club manager and the inter-county manager is looking to have his players at training as often as possible and looking to have them fresh for games and you can’t blame them for that.”

“More often than not the players want to play for both so if they’re not playing at the same time of the year it takes away that clash straight away. It gives everyone a clear run.”