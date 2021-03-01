Kennedy confident Divisional Championships will survive

The four divisional championships are strong enough to stand on their own according to county board chairman Joe Kennedy.

Motion 13 was passed at Saturday’s Annual GAA congress, limiting county senior and intermediate championships to just 16 teams from 2023.

This means that winning a divisional title may no longer qualify the winner for a spot in the knockout stages of the county championship in Tipperary, which could diminish their value.

Tipperary voted in favour of the motion at congress and chairman Joe Kennedy says clarification is being sought from Croke Park before deciding on how to structure the county’s championships going forward.

“We have to wait for clarification on whether Croke Park would define the Divisional Championships as a completely separate entity and can’t lead to the County Championship.”

“But if they did I think all the four Divisional Championships are strong enough to stand on their own. Over the years anyone who has won a county final has won it by coming through the county rounds and not by coming in the back door via a preliminary quarter final.”