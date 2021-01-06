Kennedy admits concerns over cost of running Semple Stadium

Retaining the name Semple Stadium is a key issue according to the Tipperary County Board chairman.

Joe Kennedy admits selling the naming rights may be the only way to fund the upkeep of the iconic stadium.

However he says Cavan and Limerick have successfully maintained the link with Kingspan Breffni Park and the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said income has to be boosted to maintain Semple.

“Unless we can gain revenue from some other source….like we tried it as a concert venue but we just don’t have enough hotel or bed capacity in the greater Thurles area to attract large crowds.”

“At the amount of matches that we’re getting and the revenue we’re getting from them we’re going to have to do something to boost the income unless we’re going to get a revenue from outside. Maybe from Croke Park or government grants or something like that but they’re not going to be plentiful over the next few years.”