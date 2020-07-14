Keep your distance warning for those attending Tipp club games

People attending club fixtures across Tipperary this weekend are being reminded of their need to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The County Senior Football Championship gets things underway on Friday night.

Admission to the games will by ticket only.

Secretary of the CCC Tom Maher was on Extra Time last night where he highlighted the importance of social distancing.

“This coming week for the football it’s 2 metre so we would be asking people to abide by the distancing rule and keep away because really as well as protecting yourself you’re protecting the other people.”

“I suppose the last thing we want is some outbreak to happen because people may not be social distancing – that could literally close you down.”