John Devane hopeful intercounty games can proceed

The Chair of Tipperary County Board remains hopeful that the intercounty championships can still go ahead despite rising Covid-19 cases.

The Tipperary senior hurlers are due to face either Limerick or Clare in the Munster semi-finals on November 1st.

Tipperary’s senior footballers will take on Clare the same day in the Munster quarter finals, but also face two League fixtures in the two preceding weekends.

Tipp County Board Chair John Devane believes a balance can be struck to allow the games to proceed.

“The games are important to us but people’s health and people’s lives are even more important so we have to take all that into account when we’re talking about playing our games.”

“Having said that I think if we keep as much control as possible we can get something played because it is important for the wellbeing as well as health that people have an opportunity to get exercise and get out & about.”