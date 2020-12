Some changes have been made to the top table of Tipperary County Board following the annual Convention held last night.

Moyne/Templetuohy’s Joe Kennedy was unchallenged in his nomination for the role of Chair of the County Board, succeeding John Devane after his three year stint.

Nenagh Éire Óg’s Jimmy Minogue was voted in as vice-Chair.

There was also a vote for the new County PRO with Loughmore/Castleiney’s Johnathan Cullen taking the position for next year.