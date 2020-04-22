Irish Rugby star to make special appearance during online ‘Couch Quiz’ for Nenagh club this weekend

A tablequiz with a bit of a difference has been organised by one local GAA club for this Saturday.

Nenagh Éire Óg are hosting a community Couch Quiz to raise funds for the club and for Nenagh Day Care Centre.

It will take place over Zoom and participants will need to register beforehand.

Shane Hennessy is one of the organisers and he says they’ll have a very special appearance during the interval from a local Irish Rugby star…

“Donnacha Ryan is actually phoning in from Paris. So we’re kicking off at around 7.30pm and we hope to have the half-time Q&A at around 8.45pm.

“Donnacha is calling in for 15 or 20 minutes so people will have the opportunity to ask him a few questions and just have a bit of a Q&A session with him.”

Registration details can be obtained by emailed any of these three numbers: 087 9492471 / 087 6693645 / 085 1120299.