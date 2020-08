Paddy Doyle was a member of the 1965 All Ireland winning Tipperary team.

He won 7 senior county titles with Thurles Sarsfields before going on to coach Borris-Ileigh to an All Ireland senior club crown in 1987 and Moycarkey to a Munster title three years later.

Paddy won All Ireland minor hurling titles in 1957 and 59

Born in 1941 he was a dual player who lined out for the Tipp minor and senior footballers.

His brother Jimmy Doyle passed away in 2015.