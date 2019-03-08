Inter county player availabilty an issue at U21 club level

Concerns have been raised about the lack of availability of inter county players for U21 club games in Tipperary.

Currently the Tipperary Under 21 football championship is reaching the closing stages of competition, but throughout their campaigns many clubs across the county fielded without some of their star players who were in Intercounty league action.

The issue was raised at the recent meeting of the county board, as it has proved difficult for clubs to plan for games where the availability of some of their key players may be in doubt.

Former county board chair Sean Nugent says it was an issue for his club Kilsheelan Kilcash in the recent south Under 21 championship.