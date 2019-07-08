Young senior hurling stars face tough week with U20 fixture

The Tipperary U20 panel to play Waterford in the Bord Gais Energy Munster U20 Championship Semi-Final on Tuesday night at 7:30pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Cahill.

The teams lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg

3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)

5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

13. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn

15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch

17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle

18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara

19. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

20. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

23. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

A number of the panel are also expected to be named on the panel to take on Laois in Croke Park on Sunday.