Young senior hurling stars face tough week with U20 fixture

The Tipperary U20 panel to play Waterford in the Bord Gais Energy Munster U20 Championship Semi-Final on Tuesday night at 7:30pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Cahill.
The teams lines out as follows;
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)
5. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
13. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn
15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch
17. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
19. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
20. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
23. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
A number of the panel are also expected to be named on the panel to take on Laois in Croke Park on Sunday.